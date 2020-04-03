Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-04-03 10:40 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on March 10, 2020, up to 110 000 bonds of AS PRFoods with nominal value of EUR 100 (PRFoods bonds 22.01.2025, ISIN code: EE3300001577) will be listed on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of April 3, 2020. Proceeding from the above and according to the results of offering, 100 000 AS PRFoods bonds will be listed on the Baltic Bond List as of Monday, April 6, 2020. Additional info: Issuer's name AS PRFoods Issuer's short name PRF ISIN code EE3300001577 Securities maturity date 22.01.2025 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 100 000 Total nominal value 10,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name PRFB062525A Coupon rate 6.25% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year 22.01; 22.07 AS PRFoods Prospectus and Supplement are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767686