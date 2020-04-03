Atos International: COVID-19: Atos and the City of Vienna implement system for digital epidemic management

COVID-19: Atos and the City of Vienna implement system for digital epidemic management

Vienna, Austria; Paris, France - April 3 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been commissioned by the Vienna City Council Department 15, the Health Service of the City of Vienna, to develop and implement an Epidemic Management System (EMS) to support the control of the spread of infectious diseases. Due to the ongoing current COVID-19 crisis, EpiSYS, a digital platform, which stores and manages all patient data and data related to the virus - including tracking and tracing patient incident reports, in real-time - will be made available to other municipalities and provinces in Austria by the end of the week.

EpiSYS - A clear and efficient Epidemic Management System

EpiSYS has been in operation since early March to help manage the current epidemic. It enables healthcare professionals (doctors, healthcare workers, nurses etc and those working on the administrative side) identify relevant patients, view and add to patient data, and learn and find out about various case definitions and the current virus, all in real-time. Built on an initial management system, created by Atos in 2015, it has since been updated, enhanced and adapted to support the current COVID-19 virus.

One of the biggest advantages of the system is that all processes - from the first symptom of an illness, to the coordination of all necessary measures and communication between the various people involved - are supported and automatically documented. In addition, contact tracking allows all those involved, including those in the immediate environment of the person affected by the illness, to be recorded in detail.

System to be expanded for use across Austria

EpiSYS is now available to be used by other local authorities. It can be individually modified and expanded as required, and quickly and easily synchronised with Austria's central government's EMS system.

"EpiSYS provides us with an efficient epidemic management system that gives us a precise overview of the epidemiological situation and is used as a basis for strategic decisions in the COVID-19 crisis," said Birgit Fyktas, Medical Crisis Management/State Medical Directorate Vienna, MA 15.

"In these challenging times, the importance of using digital solutions is becoming apparent - whether to stay in touch with family and friends, to keep businesses running, or to relieve those people who are currently doing their best around the clock to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. On behalf of the entire Atos Group, I thank them for their tireless efforts. Their commitment protects us all and gives hope", adds Johann Martin Schachner, CEO, Atos in Austria.

Atos will continue to work together on the expansion of the eHealth platform, which was created as part of the ICT strategy of the City of Vienna. This platform also includes the vaccination management system ImpfSYS.

To read our expert's insights in the topic, go to our latest blog post: Data in the Fight Against Infectious Diseases.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment