XP Power's Q1 trading update confirmed that revenues increased 4% yoy/qoq and the Chinese facility has returned to normal staffing levels. Strong demand, mainly from healthcare customers, saw a 25% qoq increase in orders and a Q1 book-to-bill of 1.49x. Despite strong Q1 demand, the level of uncertainty surrounding both supply and demand for the rest of the year has caused XP to cancel its previously proposed Q419 dividend in order to preserve cash. We maintain our revenue forecasts, but factor in higher costs in FY20 and remove our Q419 and Q120 dividend estimates.

