Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $10bn Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030

Mechanism of Action, Innovator Drugs, Generics. Prescription Drugs, OTC, Duration of Therapy, Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics, Short-term Drugs, Long-term Drugs

LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-obesity drugs market is estimated to have reached $1.9bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the innovator drugs submarket held 75% of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Visiongain Logo

How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 285-page report you will receive 146 tables and 137 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 285-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the anti-obesity drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Report Scope

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market forecast from 2020-2030

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Mechanism of Action:
• Incretion mimetics/GLP-1 agonists
• SNDRIs
• Lipase Inhibitors
• Serotonin receptor agonists
• Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists
• Sympathomimetics

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Duration of Therapy:
• Long-term Drugs
• Short-term Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Innovator vs Generic Drugs:
• Innovator
• Generic Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Prescription vs OTC:
• Prescription Drugs
• OTC

• This report discusses and provides revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for selected anti-obesity drugs:
• Saxenda
• Contrave/Mysimba
• Belviq
• Qysmia
• Xenical
• Alli

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for these regional and national markets:
• US
Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India
• RoW

Each national market is further segmented by submarket: mechanism of action, duration of therapy, prescription vs OTC, innovator vs generic drugs.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the anti-obesity drugs market:
• Arena Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca
• Carmot Therapeutics
• CohBar
• Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
• Eisai
• ERX Pharmaceuticals
• Gelesis
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Hanmi Pharmaceutical
• LNC Therapeutics
• Novartis
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer
• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Roche
• Saniona
• Scohia Pharma, Inc.
• Sinil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
• Takeda
• Teva
• Vivus

• This report discusses novel mechanism of action, active pipeline molecules and promising pipeline molecules.

• This report gives an overview of pricing and reimbursement in the US and EU.

• This report provides a SWOT Analysis of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the anti-obesity drugs market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining anti-obesity drugs dynamics?
• How will each anti-obesity drugs submarket market grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will market shares of each anti-obesity drugs submarket develop from 2020-2030? Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• Which anti-obesity drugs submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020-2030?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional anti-obesity drugs markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national anti-obesity drugs markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2020 and 2030?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ADial Pharmaceuticals
AEMPS
AIFA
HAS
Akrimax Pharmaceuticals
American Medical Association
Arena Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca
Biophytis
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boston Therapeutics
Diasome
Eisai
EMEA
Empros Pharma
FDA
G-BA
GenePreDiT
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Hanmi
Ildong Pharmaceuticals
Intarcia Therapeutics
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
KT&G Life Sciences
KVK Tech
Kwang Dong
Medivation
Medlab Clinical
Neothetics
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NICE
SMC
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
OPKO Health
Orexigen
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Saniona
Shionogi & Co., Ltd
Takeda
Teva
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Virtici
Vivus
World Health Organization (WHO)
Xenetic Biosciences
Zafgen

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

