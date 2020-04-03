Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $10bn Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030
Mechanism of Action, Innovator Drugs, Generics. Prescription Drugs, OTC, Duration of Therapy, Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics, Short-term Drugs, Long-term Drugs
LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-obesity drugs market is estimated to have reached $1.9bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the innovator drugs submarket held 75% of the global anti-obesity drugs market.
Report Scope
• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market forecast from 2020-2030
• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Mechanism of Action:
• Incretion mimetics/GLP-1 agonists
• SNDRIs
• Lipase Inhibitors
• Serotonin receptor agonists
• Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists
• Sympathomimetics
• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Duration of Therapy:
• Long-term Drugs
• Short-term Drugs
• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Innovator vs Generic Drugs:
• Innovator
• Generic Drugs
• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Prescription vs OTC:
• Prescription Drugs
• OTC
• This report discusses and provides revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for selected anti-obesity drugs:
• Saxenda
• Contrave/Mysimba
• Belviq
• Qysmia
• Xenical
• Alli
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for these regional and national markets:
• US
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India
• RoW
Each national market is further segmented by submarket: mechanism of action, duration of therapy, prescription vs OTC, innovator vs generic drugs.
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the anti-obesity drugs market:
• Arena Pharmaceuticals
• AstraZeneca
• Carmot Therapeutics
• CohBar
• Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC
• Eisai
• ERX Pharmaceuticals
• Gelesis
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Hanmi Pharmaceutical
• LNC Therapeutics
• Novartis
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer
• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Roche
• Saniona
• Scohia Pharma, Inc.
• Sinil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
• Takeda
• Teva
• Vivus
• This report discusses novel mechanism of action, active pipeline molecules and promising pipeline molecules.
• This report gives an overview of pricing and reimbursement in the US and EU.
• This report provides a SWOT Analysis of the global anti-obesity drugs market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the anti-obesity drugs market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining anti-obesity drugs dynamics?
• How will each anti-obesity drugs submarket market grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will market shares of each anti-obesity drugs submarket develop from 2020-2030? Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• Which anti-obesity drugs submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020-2030?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional anti-obesity drugs markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national anti-obesity drugs markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
ADial Pharmaceuticals
AEMPS
AIFA
HAS
Akrimax Pharmaceuticals
American Medical Association
Arena Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca
Biophytis
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boston Therapeutics
Diasome
Eisai
EMEA
Empros Pharma
FDA
G-BA
GenePreDiT
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Hanmi
Ildong Pharmaceuticals
Intarcia Therapeutics
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
KT&G Life Sciences
KVK Tech
Kwang Dong
Medivation
Medlab Clinical
Neothetics
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NICE
SMC
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
OPKO Health
Orexigen
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Saniona
Shionogi & Co., Ltd
Takeda
Teva
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Virtici
Vivus
World Health Organization (WHO)
Xenetic Biosciences
Zafgen
