Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $10bn Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Forecast 2020-2030

Mechanism of Action, Innovator Drugs, Generics. Prescription Drugs, OTC, Duration of Therapy, Incretin Mimetics/GLP-1 Agonists, SNDRIs, Lipase Inhibitors, Serotonin Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetic-GABA Receptor Agonists, Sympathomimetics, Short-term Drugs, Long-term Drugs

LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-obesity drugs market is estimated to have reached $1.9bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the innovator drugs submarket held 75% of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Report Scope

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market forecast from 2020-2030

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by Mechanism of Action:

• Incretion mimetics/GLP-1 agonists

• SNDRIs

• Lipase Inhibitors

• Serotonin receptor agonists

• Sympathomimetic-GABA receptor agonists

• Sympathomimetics

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Duration of Therapy:

• Long-term Drugs

• Short-term Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Innovator vs Generic Drugs:

• Innovator

• Generic Drugs

• Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market analysis and forecast from 2020-2030, by Prescription vs OTC:

• Prescription Drugs

• OTC

• This report discusses and provides revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for selected anti-obesity drugs:

• Saxenda

• Contrave/Mysimba

• Belviq

• Qysmia

• Xenical

• Alli

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2020-2030 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK

• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, China, India

• RoW

Each national market is further segmented by submarket: mechanism of action, duration of therapy, prescription vs OTC, innovator vs generic drugs.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the anti-obesity drugs market:

• Arena Pharmaceuticals

• AstraZeneca

• Carmot Therapeutics

• CohBar

• Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Eisai

• ERX Pharmaceuticals

• Gelesis

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Hanmi Pharmaceutical

• LNC Therapeutics

• Novartis

• Novo Nordisk

• Pfizer

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Roche

• Saniona

• Scohia Pharma, Inc.

• Sinil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

• Takeda

• Teva

• Vivus

• This report discusses novel mechanism of action, active pipeline molecules and promising pipeline molecules.

• This report gives an overview of pricing and reimbursement in the US and EU.

• This report provides a SWOT Analysis of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the anti-obesity drugs market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining anti-obesity drugs dynamics?

• How will each anti-obesity drugs submarket market grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will market shares of each anti-obesity drugs submarket develop from 2020-2030? Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which anti-obesity drugs submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020-2030?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional anti-obesity drugs markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national anti-obesity drugs markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which nation will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2020 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

ADial Pharmaceuticals

AEMPS

AIFA

HAS

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals

American Medical Association

Arena Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Biophytis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Therapeutics

Diasome

Eisai

EMEA

Empros Pharma

FDA

G-BA

GenePreDiT

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Hanmi

Ildong Pharmaceuticals

Intarcia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

KT&G Life Sciences

KVK Tech

Kwang Dong

Medivation

Medlab Clinical

Neothetics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NICE

SMC

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

OPKO Health

Orexigen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Saniona

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Takeda

Teva

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Virtici

Vivus

World Health Organization (WHO)

Xenetic Biosciences

Zafgen

