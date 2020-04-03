CTEK Crowned the Winner in 2020 Auto Express Battery Charger Test

Leading global brand retains top spot

LONDON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is celebrating after taking home the Auto Express 'Best Battery Charger' award with the MXS 5.0 charger, beating off competition from brands including Ring, Sealey, Victron & Maypole to once again win this prestigious award.

The CTEK MXS 5.0 was commended for its unrivalled combination of performance, versatility, usability and safety features. The Auto Express test concluded that "none ticked as many boxes as this CTEK. The MXS 5.0 passed all safety tests. Instructions are clear, progress easy to follow, and the controls simple to use."

Jon Lind, CEO at CTEK commented: "We are absolutely delighted that the MXS 5.0 charger has been crowned 'Best Battery Charger'. Our strong commitment to deliver top-quality, safe and easy to use products, that meet the needs of our customers, has paid off. We are really proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious recognition across the globe."

The CTEK MXS 5.0 is an intelligent battery charger and maintainer, all in one compact, shock-proof unit that is compatible with all 12 V lead-acid batteries. This award-winning charger is fully automatic and simple to use - it requires no specialist knowledge for use. It can be attached to the vehicle for long periods of time, so it's perfect for long-term maintenance of batteries, where the vehicle will be parked up in long-term storage. The MXS 5.0 comes with a 5-year warranty.

For more information about CTEK chargers visit www.ctek.com.

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in battery care and power management. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139853/CTEK_MXS_Test_Winner.jpg

Press Enquiries

Katharine Parker, PR & External Communication Manager

Tel: +44 (0)7974 141266

E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com