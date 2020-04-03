Wave Energy Market Worth $107 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wave Energy Market by Technology (OSW, OBC, & Overtopping Converters), Location (Onshore, Nearshore, Offshore), Application (Desalination, Power Generation, and Environmental Protection), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Wave Energy Market is projected to reach USD 107 million by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 44 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for Wave energy are Likewise, increasing R&D investments and focus on clean energy generation offer excellent opportunities to this market.

The power generation segment is expected to be the most significant Wave Energy Market, by application, during the forecast period

By application, the Wave Energy Market by application is segmented into desalination, power generation, and environmental protection. The power generation segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market. Multiple countries across the globe are focusing on enhancing their power generation capacity by integrating new and non-conventional renewable technologies, perhaps, giving wave energy converters an excellent opportunity to grow in the future.

The oscillating body converters segment is expected to be the largest Wave Energy Market, by technology, during the forecast period

The oscillating body converters segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Oscillating body converters absorb the kinetic energy of the wave and further drive a generator for power generation. The main advantage of this type of wave energy converter is its high operational efficiency. In addition, these converters can be used for power generation as well as desalination applications.

Europe is expected to dominate the global Wave Energy Market during the forecast period.

In this report, the Wave Energy Market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing demand and electrical energy generation from renewable sources of energy is a major factor that is driving the market for wave energy converters in the future. Also, WECs are predominantly being designed as well as developed in the European region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Wave Energy Market. These include Eco Wave Power (Israel), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), SINN Power (Germany), CorPower (Sweden), Ocean Power Technology (US), and AMOG Consulting (Australia). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies to increase their respective market shares.

