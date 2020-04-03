China's Premier Optoelectronic Exhibition Visitor Registration is Available Now

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2020 (The 22nd China International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held September 9-11, 2020 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With a better organized floor plan, CIOE 2020 will continue to present the entire optoelectronic ecosystem including information communications, lasers, infrared, precision optics, lens and camera modules, optoelectronic sensors and photonic innovations. In addition to the grand exhibition with 3,000 exhibitors, over 60 concurrent forums, seminars and networking activities will be also organized to assist with network expansion. CIOE is known to global peers as the one-stop sourcing platform for all latest optoelectronic components, devices and equipment.

CIOE 2020 pre-registration is now open. Register here to source the latest products, meet future partners and share industry insights at one stop.

6 must-attend reasons for free admission to CIOE 2020:

Access to latest optoelectronic industrial movement of China's . CIOE will concurrently hold industry forums and networking activities to connect Chinese and international industry professionals. Fast lane entry to other 85,000+ visitors. Visitors will meet international optoelectronic peers at one show Invitation letter assistance for Chinese visa which is required along with a valid passport for entering the mainland China . Special rate for hotel recommendation & booking through the CIOE 2020 official travel agency partner JLBEST. Save more for your business trip with premium service. Free shuttle bus from airports, boarders and downtown to venue. The route planning covers all main lines of transportation which makes you easily get to Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. One CIOE visiting gift will be given to the attendee to show great thanks from CIOE organizing committee.

Above all, 85,000 optoelectronic peers' choice speaks louder than words. CIOE 2020 is the world's unique all-around optoelectronic sourcing platform presenting latest components, devices and equipment that infiltrates into 9 photonics-enabled application industries such as Optical Communication, Information Processing & Storage, Consumer Electronics, Advanced Manufacturing, Sensing & Measurement, Semiconductor Processing, Energy, Medical, Defense and Security, Lighting and Display.

CIOE 2020

September 9-10, 2020 (Wed-Thur) 9:00-17:30 September 11, 2020 (Fri) 9:00-16:00 Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Pre-register now for fast lane entry to CIOE 2020.

Please feel free to contact us for any query about your registration.

Contact Us

Mr. Derek Deng

Derek.deng@cioe.cn

Cassie Wang

+86-755-88242552

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141175/PR0403.jpg