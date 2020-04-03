One Media iP Group Plc

Option Awards and PDMR Dealings

The Board of One Media announces that the following options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were granted under the One Media IP Group Long-Term Incentive Plan ("OMIPLTIP") on 2 April 2020 (the "Grants"):

Director Position Number of options over Ordinary Shares granted Exercise Price Market Price at Date of Grant Steve Gunning Chief Financial Officer 500,000 6p 5.75p Claire Blunt Non-Executive Chair 750,000 6p 5.75p Brian Berg Non-Executive Director 750,000 6p 5.75p

The Grants vest subject to the achievement of performance conditions as specified by the Remuneration Committee and are subject to claw back provisions in certain circumstances. The performance conditions require that the Company's total shareholder return (comprising share price appreciation and earnings) for each of the financial years ending 31 October 2020, 2021 and 2022 increases by 5% (or 15% in aggregate over the three years).

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Steve Gunning 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

One Media iP Group plc b) LEI

213800PAVPCE7JDBF341 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each Identification code GB000B1DRDZ07 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6 pence 500,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction

2 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction

Off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Claire Blunt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

One Media iP Group plc b) LEI

213800PAVPCE7JDBF341 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each Identification code GB000B1DRDZ07 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6 pence 750,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction

2 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction

Off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Brian Berg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

One Media iP Group plc b) LEI

213800PAVPCE7JDBF341 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each Identification code GB000B1DRDZ07 b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6 pence 750,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction

2 April 2020 f) Place of the transaction

Off market

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

