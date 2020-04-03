Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 11:52
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Media iP Group Plc - Option Awards and PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

London, April 3

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Option Awards and PDMR Dealings

The Board of One Media announces that the following options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were granted under the One Media IP Group Long-Term Incentive Plan ("OMIPLTIP") on 2 April 2020 (the "Grants"):

DirectorPositionNumber of options over Ordinary Shares grantedExercise PriceMarket Price at Date of Grant
Steve GunningChief Financial Officer500,0006p5.75p
Claire BluntNon-Executive Chair750,0006p5.75p
Brian BergNon-Executive Director750,0006p5.75p

The Grants vest subject to the achievement of performance conditions as specified by the Remuneration Committee and are subject to claw back provisions in certain circumstances. The performance conditions require that the Company's total shareholder return (comprising share price appreciation and earnings) for each of the financial years ending 31 October 2020, 2021 and 2022 increases by 5% (or 15% in aggregate over the three years).

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Steve Gunning
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
One Media iP Group plc
b)LEI
213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5 pence each
Identification codeGB000B1DRDZ07
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6 pence500,000
d)Aggregated informationn/a
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction
2 April 2020
f)Place of the transaction
Off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Claire Blunt
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
One Media iP Group plc
b)LEI
213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5 pence each
Identification codeGB000B1DRDZ07
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6 pence750,000
d)Aggregated informationn/a
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction
2 April 2020
f)Place of the transaction
Off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Brian Berg
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
One Media iP Group plc
b)LEI
213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5 pence each
Identification codeGB000B1DRDZ07
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6 pence750,000
d)Aggregated informationn/a
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction
2 April 2020
f)Place of the transaction
Off market

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk		+44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880


Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales)		+44 (0)20 7397 8900
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Dominic Barretto		+44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media IP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor.

The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

http://www.omip.co.uk/

