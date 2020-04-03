One Media iP Group Plc - Option Awards and PDMR Dealings
PR Newswire
London, April 3
One Media iP Group Plc
("One Media", or the "Company")
Option Awards and PDMR Dealings
The Board of One Media announces that the following options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were granted under the One Media IP Group Long-Term Incentive Plan ("OMIPLTIP") on 2 April 2020 (the "Grants"):
|Director
|Position
|Number of options over Ordinary Shares granted
|Exercise Price
|Market Price at Date of Grant
|Steve Gunning
|Chief Financial Officer
|500,000
|6p
|5.75p
|Claire Blunt
|Non-Executive Chair
|750,000
|6p
|5.75p
|Brian Berg
|Non-Executive Director
|750,000
|6p
|5.75p
The Grants vest subject to the achievement of performance conditions as specified by the Remuneration Committee and are subject to claw back provisions in certain circumstances. The performance conditions require that the Company's total shareholder return (comprising share price appreciation and earnings) for each of the financial years ending 31 October 2020, 2021 and 2022 increases by 5% (or 15% in aggregate over the three years).
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steve Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|One Media iP Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB000B1DRDZ07
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6 pence
|500,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|n/a
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire Blunt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|One Media iP Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB000B1DRDZ07
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6 pence
|750,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|n/a
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Brian Berg
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|One Media iP Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB000B1DRDZ07
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of options to acquire ordinary shares (exercise price of 6p)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6 pence
|750,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|n/a
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
One Media iP Group Plc
|One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk
|+44 (0)175 378 5500
+44 (0)175 378 5501
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley
Max Gould
Michael Johnson (Sales)
|+44 (0)20 7397 8900
|Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Dominic Barretto
|+44 (0)20 3004 9512
About One Media IP Group Plc
One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor.
The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.
One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.
One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.
http://www.omip.co.uk/