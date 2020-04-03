Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
03.04.20
14:12 Uhr
77,03 Euro
+0,63
+0,82 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,75
76,77
14:28
76,75
76,77
14:28
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 13:16
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeture Receives Order From Siemens

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The German company, Siemens, one of the largest companies in Europe, purchases the Safeture Enterprise platform for its employees with a focus on business travelers. The initial order value is estimated to 767 thousand EUR over the next three years.

Safeture is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Lund, Sweden. The company offers a complete cloud-based platform, Safeture Enterprise, designed to manage employee security and safety and risk/crisis management and is used globally by more than 3 000 major companies.

The platform enables the implementation of security processes and the distribution of reliable and fast security-related information to individuals and organizations.

Siemens will use Safeture Enterprise open platform architecture to mix content from Safeture analytic departments with content from Siemens internal security analysts.

"Siemens is a world class industry leader with global operations. We are very happy to begin working with them and at the same time strengthen our DACH operations.", says Magnus Hultman CEO of Safeture AB. "Safeture enables us to keep up two-way-communications with our travelers and employees in case of an emergency. Real-time mass notifications and strong geo location services enhance our travel security portfolio for the sake of our employees' life and limb", says Marco Mille, Head of Siemens Corporate Security.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:
Safeture CEO
Magnus Hultman
+46-706-00-81-66
Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-receives-order-from-siemens,c3081023

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3081023/1224073.pdf

Release

SIEMENS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire