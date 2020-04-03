Eurocann International Plc - Notice of AGM

3 April 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

NEX: BUD

(the "Company" or "Eurocann")

Notice of AGM

Eurocann (NEX: BUD), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is please to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at Abbey House, 282 Farnborough Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 7NA on 22 April 2020 at 3pm, has been posted to shareholders.

The notice of AGM can be found at: https://eurocannintplc.com/

Given the current COVID-19 on-going situation, the Company has included a letter outlining the AGM procedures with the Notice of AGM. The content of the letter is paraphrased below.

"Dear Eurocann Shareholder,

In light of the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the recent announcements by UK Government, which the Board has reviewed carefully, the Directors consider the health and well-being of shareholders and other AGM attendees a priority. Based on the latest available advice, the AGM is expected to proceed on 22 April 2020.

To comply with the UK Government's requirement that physical gatherings should consist of no more than 2 persons in public, the Board requests that no shareholders should attend the meeting (apart from Mr Burns Singh TennentBhohi (as a director and shareholder of the Company) and Mr Conrad Windham (as a director and shareholder of the Company), to constitute the minimum quorum for the AGM to take place under the Company's articles of association and company law requirements). Shareholders should note that only the usual and formal business set out in the notice of AGM will be considered at the AGM. The meeting will be conducted swiftly, with no presentation by either director and no question and answer session.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business are urged to do so through completion of a proxy form, which can be submitted to the Company's Registrar. Proxy forms should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions thereon and the latest time for the receipt of proxy forms is 3.00 p.m. on Monday, 20 April 2020. Proxy votes can be also be submitted via CREST.

We thank you for your understanding at this unprecedented time.

Yours Sincerely,

Stephen Ronaldson,

Company Secretary,

Eurocann International plc"