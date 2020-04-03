OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration

Classification: Directorate Declaration

Oxford Instruments plc

Change in Director's Particulars

3 April 2020

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Neil Carson will be stepping down as Chairman and a Director of TT Electronics plc at the conclusion of its AGM scheduled for 6 May 2020.

