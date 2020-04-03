OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 3
Classification: Directorate Declaration
Oxford Instruments plc
Change in Director's Particulars
3 April 2020
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Neil Carson will be stepping down as Chairman and a Director of TT Electronics plc at the conclusion of its AGM scheduled for 6 May 2020.
Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc
Contact for queries:
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
01865 393324
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
