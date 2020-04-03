Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN4D ISIN: CA26885W1041 Ticker-Symbol: 2NY2 
München
03.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,030 Euro
+0,007
+31,11 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPLAY DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPLAY DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,032
0,048
13:56
0,032
0,047
13:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EPLAY DIGITAL
EPLAY DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EPLAY DIGITAL INC0,030+31,11 %