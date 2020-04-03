Coro Energy has announced that in light of the unprecedented market changes, its board has initiated a material cost-reduction programme. As a result, James Menzies, the company's CEO, saw his employment terminated with immediate effect. The board also mutually agreed with Nick Cooper that he will leave the company with immediate effect. Following these changes, the board will consist of James Parsons as non-executive chairman and Andrew Dennan, Marco Fumagalli and Fiona MacAulay as non-executive directors. As result of recent developments and Coro's current situation, we are suspending our valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...