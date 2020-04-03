On 1 April, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) announced that all of its partners' mines are operational, with the exception of Voisey's Bay, Constancia, Yauliyacu and Penasquito. Voisey's Bay is not scheduled to deliver cobalt to WPM until FY21, so its temporary furlough will make no difference to FY20 estimates. However, other mines at risk of temporary closure include San Dimas and Los Filos in Mexico. As a result, WPM has withdrawn its production guidance for FY20. However, assuming these mines remain closed throughout Q220, but at higher prevailing metals prices (see Exhibit 1, overleaf), our FY20 EPS forecast for WPM has increased by 18.6%.

