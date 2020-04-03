Markel Corporation Announces Location Change and Will Provide Details on How to Listen to the Meeting Remotely

RICHMOND, Virginia, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) today announced a change in location for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET at its headquarters at 4521 Highwoods Parkway, Glen Allen, Virginia. Unfortunately, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus and in compliance with governmental orders and directives, attendance at the meeting will be limited to company officers and other personnel required to conduct the meeting.

Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to listen to the meeting over the Internet. Details on how shareholders and other interested parties may do so, including how questions may be submitted in advance, will be provided in a subsequent press release.

The process for voting shares at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders remains the same, as detailed in the previously distributed Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Company's shareholders of record as of the record date, March 3, 2020.

About Markel

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg