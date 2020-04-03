Anzeige
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 
PR Newswire
03.04.2020 | 14:22
Mycronic Postpones the Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the prevailing uncertainty created by the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Mycronic AB (publ) has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to a later date.

The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to take place on May 7, 2020 at Vasateatern, Vasagatan 19 in Stockholm.

Mycronic AB (publ) will publish a new notice to the Annual General Meeting no later than four weeks prior to the new date. The Annual General Meeting will at the latest be held on June 30, 2020, in accordance with existing legislation.

The information in this press release was published on April 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46-8-638-52-00
anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Tobias Bülow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46-734-018-216
tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

© 2020 PR Newswire