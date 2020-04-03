Anzeige
Freitag, 03.04.2020
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
WKN: A0MSQN ISIN: BMG763301022 
München
03.04.20
08:03 Uhr
0,134 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
03.04.2020 | 14:29
RomReal: 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders

NOTICE is hereby given that the RomReal Annual General Meeting will be held at 16 Burnaby street, Hamilton, H11, Bermuda on 24 April 2020 at 13:00 Bermuda time. Please find attached the Notice and Proxy form.

The 2019 Annual Report, including financial statements and auditor's report, will be distributed through the Intrado and ERN platforms and then made avaiable via our website www.romreal.comand via oslo axess at www.osloaxess.noby the end of day 17 April 2020.

For Further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RR Notice 2020 AGM 03042020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2b5fc7ae-ccc2-48a4-9c9f-d72fcc8de3e4)
  • RR Proxy Form 2020 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d940b7b-ffed-4cdb-b8e7-d8099db4f963)
