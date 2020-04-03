Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Tradegate
03.04.20
15:18 Uhr
60,70 Euro
-0,28
-0,46 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,76
60,78
15:31
60,76
60,80
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLTERS KLUWER NV60,70-0,46 %