StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Publication of Abstract at American Society of Clinical Oncology

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Publication of Abstract at American Society of Clinical Oncology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced an abstract entitled "Aristotle: A Single Blood Test for Pan Cancer Screening" was selected for online publication at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO"). The annual meeting will be a virtual event, rather than the originally planned meeting in Chicago IL, over the time period of May 29 - June 2, 2020.

ASCO offers premier scientific events for oncology professionals, patient advocates, industry representatives, and major media outlets worldwide. This is the first step to presenting the Aristotle cancer data to the scientific community at large. StageZero welcomes the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious event.

The blood transcriptome can be used to generate highly discriminative multi-gene panels for disease detection. In a series of studies, we and others have demonstrated that RNA profiles generated from circulating blood can be used to identify patients with a number of conditions, including: lung cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, osteoarthritis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Aristotle has extended this approach and used single subject transcriptional signatures from a single blood sample to simultaneously assay for the detection of multiple diseases in a heterogenous human population.

"One of the major limitations to other multi-class cancer detection studies is the lack of controls with inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. This is of particular importance for an aging population in which many cancers, and other age-related diseases, will be more prevalent" commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "To help circumvent this limitation, our study included control patients diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, heart failure, irritable bowel disease, osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. We believe this is an important consideration for the development of a robust blood-based cancer diagnostic test".

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 discrete cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

