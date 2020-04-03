Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to extend the deadlines for disclosure of financial reports, so they correspond to the deadlines in Rules for issuers of shares and the deadlines in the capital markets act. That means that the deadline for disclosure of the annual report is 4 months, while the deadline for disclosure of interim reports is 3 months. The rules enters into force on 1 May 2020. Attached files: -- Regulatory notice -- Rules for issuers of bonds effective from 1 May 2020 ________________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767750