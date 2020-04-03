Nasdaq has decided to partially withdraw stressed market conditions as of Monday April 6, 2020. As of Monday April 6, 2020 the following equity derivatives will be under normal market conditions: ABB, Electrolux B, EQT, Ericsson B, Fingerprint Cards B, Getinge, Hennes & Mauritz B, ICA Gruppen, JM, Kinnevik B, Kindred Group, Lundin Mining, Nokia, SAAB B, SAS, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, SSAB A, Traton, XACT OMXS30 ETF. All other equity and index derivatives will remain under stressed market conditions until further notice. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. For contact information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767846