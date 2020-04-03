Anzeige
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
03.04.20
16:44 Uhr
2,020 Euro
-0,112
-5,25 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.04.2020
Hexagon Composites ASA: Norwegian Hydrogen AS successful capital increase for the Pilot-E project Hellesylt Hydrogen HUB start-up phase 1

Norwegian Hydrogen AS, founded by Flakk Group and lead partner of the Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub consortium has successfully raised NOK 10.3 million in a capital increase.

The Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, a consortium of leading players in the hydrogen field, including Hexagon will focus on the development of a hydrogen production facility that can deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord, as well as to other mobility applications. The ambition is to achieve zero emission operations in the Geirangerfjord, one of two World Heritage Fjords in Norway, by producing green hydrogen locally.

See attached press release by Flakk Group for more information.

For more information:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | Karen.Romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


Attachments

  • Norwegian Hydrogen AS successfully raised new capital (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4ddcf2e-5e53-4ebb-a233-dffed754467d)
  • Vellykket kapitalutvidelse i Norwegian Hydrogen AS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af4da657-7687-494d-a233-3b3b11d025ef)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)