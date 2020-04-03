A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

Pharma and medical device companies in Germany have shifted into overdrive to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. While the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country, large and small corporations alike are engaged in developing strategic solutions to curb the spread of the virus. One of the key concerns that remain to be addressed is whether COVID-19 will exacerbate the existing drug shortage in Germany. In Germany, the supply chain for drugs is highly vulnerable. The situation has been such even before the breakout of the pandemic. Apart from this, Germany's pharma and medical device industry are also battling with other major roadblocks including delays in clinical trials, barriers to accelerated digital transformation, and lengthy procedures for market access. According to experts at Infiniti, some of the key implications of the coronavirus outbreak on pharmaceutical and medical device companies in Germany include:

Delay in clinical trials

Barriers to accelerated digital transformation

Lengthy market entry regulations for PPE

