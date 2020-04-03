Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest article on the key strategies to navigate the covid-19 crisis. The article offers detailed insights into the critical strategies that business leaders must consider to navigate the covid-19 crisis.

This press release features multimedia.

"With the fast-changing global situation resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, market activities are disrupted, and business leaders are under great pressure," says a market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

The impact of coronavirus on various sectors of the economy has been dramatic. While some organizations have managed to find ways to maintain productivity, others are still struggling hard to ensure business continuity. Also, as the cases of infected individuals are surging rapidly, major organizations are under the pressure to identify new ways to maintain productivity, without compromising the safety of the workforce. Besides, the repercussions of the covid-19 on the global manufacturing supply chain is expected to worsen over the coming weeks. So, it's high time for business leaders to ensure the continuity of business operations.

Strategies for CEOs to Navigate the Covid-19 Crisis

Ensure supply continuity

With the coronavirus outbreak, almost every industry, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, and consumer electronics have taken a dip. Temporary closures of plants due to collapsing demand and supply shortages are some of the major factors behind this. During this crisis, business leaders must focus into ensuring supply continuity by establishing alternative supply base, avoiding reliance on single-source suppliers, and monitoring Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers.

Manage Workforce

The government initiatives such as the lockdown of manufacturing units and social distancing are increasing labor management challenges for companies across various industries. Also, as the coronavirus is spreading worldwide, organizations are facing difficulties in filling existing vacancies. As such, businesses are in the need to adopt a defensive talent strategy to identify and retain valuable employees.

Secure liquidity

As revenues take a huge dip during this period, small and medium-sized businesses are finding it imperative to keep running business operations at lower costs. However, a major challenge for small and medium-sized businesses is access to capital. To tackle this challenge, business leaders can look for new ways to avail financial assistance such as 'Small Business Workforce Stabilization Fund'.

