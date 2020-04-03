The German manufacturer has started to produce its first commercial storage systems at its new plant under strict safety precautions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The facility's current annual capacity is set at 255 MWh, but the company aims to eventually expand that to 1 GWh.From pv magazine Germany Tesvolt has managed to shrug off concerns about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to launch semi-automated production of commercial storage battery systems at its new gigafactory in Wittenberg, Germany. The facility, which spans 12,000 square meters, will produce storage systems with capacities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...