Freitag, 03.04.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2020 | 17:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual Report 2019 published

Schibsted ASA's Annual Report for 2019 is attached to this release.

The report is also available at: schibsted.com/ir

Contact persons:

Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR
Mobile: +47 941 00 835

Atle Lessum, Head of Schibsted Group Communications
Mobile: +47 415 05 645

Oslo, 03 April 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Schibsted Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/958af01f-b542-48e2-9b35-39f5b268a87a)
