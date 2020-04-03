Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announced that its Universal registration document (previously "Registration document") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, was submitted to the French stock market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) and registered under the reference D.20-0241.

The document is available on the Company's website: www.transgene.fr, in the "Investors/Financial information" section.

It includes:

the annual financial report;

- the report on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditor's reports;

- information on the share buyback program;

- information related to the auditor's fees;

- an update on the effect of Covid-19 presented in sections 1.3.6 and 1.4.4.8 reproduced below.

Update on the effect of Covid-19

1.3.6.1 Information on trends

In its press release dated March 11, 2020, the Company initially forecast a net cash burn of around €25 million for 2020. Due to the difficult-to-predict effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated containment measures on the expenses and revenue assumptions on which this net cash consumption forecast is based (see 1.4.4.8), the Company cannot accurately estimate at this stage the impact of this pandemic on its cash consumption but considers that this impact would be moderate

1.4.4.8 Propagation of the coronavirus Covid-19

Since January 2020, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread from China and in March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. As of the date of this document, containment measures have been put in place in France and several countries. If containment and global spread were to continue, the impact of the disease and the containment measures adopted by governments and the civil society could cause dysfunction in the supply and shipping chain on which the Company depends, lack of visibility in the scientific community due to the cancellation of international conferences, disorganization of the clinical sites participating in its clinical studies, delay or inability to produce its drug candidates, or even temporary closure of our establishments. As of today, the Company cannot be assured that it would be possible to implement its clinical study program under the conditions and within the time frame initially planned, if one or more of these risks should materialize. The materialization of these risks would also have a downward impact on the Company's anticipated level of expenses, as well as on expected revenues from collaborations, which are difficult to quantify precisely at the date of this document.

