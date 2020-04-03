Support for Local Merchants - acquiring.com Launch Relief Payment Tools

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquiring.com, the local acquiring arm of Trust Payments and a market leader in innovative payment solutions, will implement a number of solutions aimed at supporting partners and merchants operating in the Maltese community.

The relief tools and retailing solutions will be released on 1st April, can be accessed at touchfreepayment.com and will enable practically any business, to accept remote payments.

"Our main goal is to enable merchants to continue taking payments from their customers while respecting social distancing. The payments products and services included in the package cater for a wide range of business operation structures, from e-commerce selling via website to shops taking orders by phone," - says David Falzon, Head of Sales.

"We have also put to good use our fast, secure and reliable technology for the benefit of our client's needs and within a few days, have come up with these services to support our customers in these challenging times.Additionally, we have also already increased the limit for contactless transactions to Eur50 on all Visa cards effected on our POS terminals to minimise physical contact for both merchant and cardholder," - added John Pace, Chief Officer Business Development.

As from April 01st businesses subscribing for the Responsible Retailing Payment Solution Package will have access to special discounts and conditions that will include:

Free card terminal (epos) machines connected via sim card.

Free access to Trust's TouchFree Payment Solution. TouchFree enables businesses to take payments via phone, email, and messaging.

Merchant account and acquiring services at special rates.

24/7 Customer Support via phone and dedicated account manager.

Merchants interested in acquiring a Trust Membership are encouraged to get in touch by sending a message to sales@acquiring.com.

