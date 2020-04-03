Solar Firm Azuri Helping Off-grid Children Across Kenya to Continue Education While Schools Closed

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuri Technologies, a leader in pay-as-you-go solar home solutions for off-grid Africa, is helping to off-grid children across Kenya to continue education while schools remain closed.

Kenyan schools have been shut down as a measure to contain spread of the Coronavirus. With more than 15 million primary and secondary students at home, the Ministry of Education announced it would broadcast lessons up to eight hours daily through dedicated radio and television channels.

Azuri solar-powered satellite TV is helping rural children across the country to access the new education channels and ensures they are equally benefiting from the national initiative as fellow students in urban areas, connected by the grid.

Thanks to off-grid systems like AzuriTV, rural households can access Edu TV Channel 029 featuring daily lessons including English, Kiswahili, Maths and Science, along with hygiene and nutrition lessons being broadcast to help inform students and families on best practice to help defeat the spread of Coronavirus.

"Azuri is committed to supporting off-grid households through this challenging time and we want to do all we can to ensure that children in rural Kenya are not left behind in terms of learning progress due to the crisis facing the nation and the world," said Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth.

Azuri-powered off-grid households can also access learning via Radio Taifa, with lessons broadcast throughout the day, Monday to Friday.

"The children miss their friends and being at school, but thanks goodness they can continue with their education from home. Thankfully we have Azuri solar TV and they can watch and learn the same as if they were at school," said Hellen Awour, mother of 4 from Ngunya, Siaya, Kenya.

Rose Adeny, from Kolwenge, Siaya in Kenya, who has 3 school children at home added: "Because we have Azuri solar at home, we are able to listen and stay up to date with the news and government information being shared, but just as important, the children can continue their studies and not be left behind."

Azuri has been operating in sub-Saharan Africa since 2012 with presence in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

Azuri has coupled off-grid solar with energy-efficient smart TVs, rechargeable radios, satellite entertainment, and a range of other appliances and services to bring modern digital technology to off-grid households.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.



Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com

Media contact: Gina Ghensi | Azuri Technologies Ltd. | gina.ghensi@azuri-technologies.com | +44 (0) 7769 875422

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141383/Azuri_Technologies.jpg