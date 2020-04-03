Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2020 Trading Volume

All business lines post year-over-year increases: Options ADV up 69%, Futures up 35%, U.S. Equities up 129%, European Equities up 29% and Global FX up 43%

Cboe's four options exchanges combined set a new monthly ADV record with nearly 12 million contracts traded

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new monthly total volume record with more than 43.4 million contracts traded

Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options and futures ADV up 112% and 36% year-over-year, respectively

Cboe FX set a new monthly ADNV record with nearly $55 billion in notional value

CHICAGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported March monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of March and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

March March % February % March March % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

19

62 61

Total Volume 263,373 148,748 77.1% 209,552 25.7% 665,343 430,838 54.4% Total ADV 11,971 7,083 69.0% 11,029 8.5% 10,731 7,063 51.9% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

19

62 61

Total Volume 7,545 5,338 41.3% 7,182 5.1% 20,514 14,112 45.4% Total ADV 343 254 34.9% 378 -9.3% 331 231 43.0% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

19

62 61

Total Volume 59,421 24,781 139.8% 28,464 108.8% 113,805 73,516 54.8% Total ADV 2,701 1,180 128.9% 1,498 80.3% 1,836 1,205 52.3% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

64 63

Total Notional Value € 259,065 € 191,498 35.3% € 173,999 48.9% € 581,890 € 580,817 0.2% Total ADNV € 11,776 € 9,119 29.1% € 8,700 35.4% € 9,092 € 9,219 -1.4% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

64 63

Total Notional Value $1,209,632 $809,512 49.4% $825,067 46.6% $2,773,720 $2,299,044 20.6% Total ADNV $54,983 $38,548 42.6% $41,253 33.3% $43,339 $36,493 18.8%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

March 2020 Volume Highlights

Options

Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges (C1, C2, BZX and EDGX) combined set a new all-time monthly average daily volume (ADV) record with nearly 12 million contracts traded per day.

The four options exchanges had the highest combined single-day volume of all-time on Thursday, March 12 , with more than 16.7 million contracts traded.

, with more than 16.7 million contracts traded. C1 Options Exchange set a new monthly total volume record with more than 148 million contracts traded.

BZX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 3.5 million contracts traded. The exchange also saw its highest single-day volume of all-time on Thursday, March 12 , with more than 5.3 million contracts traded.

, with more than 5.3 million contracts traded. EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded.

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set a new all-time monthly total volume record with more than 43.4 million contracts traded. ADV was up 62 percent over March 2019 .

. ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) during March was 1.18 million contracts, up 112 percent over the 556,214 contracts traded per day in March 2019 .

Futures

ADV in futures on the VIX at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) during March was 342,162 contracts, up 36 percent over the 252,129 contracts traded per day in March 2019 .

U.S. Equities

Cboe Global Markets' four U.S. equities exchanges (BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA) saw nearly 2.7 billion shares traded per day in March, up 129 percent over the 1.18 billion shares in March 2019 .

European Equities

Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, reported record average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €571 million in March, up 112 percent over the €269 million ADNV traded in March 2019 .

. Cboe Periodic Auctions reported record ADNV traded of €1.7 billion in March, up 131 percent over the €726 million ADNV traded in March 2019 .

Global FX

Global FX set a new all-time monthly record with nearly $55 billion in notional value (ADNV).

in notional value (ADNV). Full Amount ADNV reached a new all-time monthly high with $12 billion in notional value.

First-Quarter 2020 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

Options

The company currently expects RPC for total options for the first quarter of 2020 to be 6.0 to 7.0 percent higher than the amounts noted below for the two months ended February 29, 2020, primarily reflecting a higher percentage of volume from index options in March compared to the two-month average. The RPC for multi-listed options for the first quarter is expected to be 1.5 to 2.5 percent above the two-month average, due in part to a mix shift, with ETFs accounting for a higher percentage of total volume. The RPC for index options is expected to be 1.5 to 2.5 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a mix shift by order execution and type, as well as the impact of a fee increase for SPX options implemented on February 2.

Futures

The RPC for futures in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be 0.5 to 1.5 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting lower volume-related rebates in March.

U.S. Equities

The revenue capture for U.S. Equities for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be 7.0 to 8.0 percent above the two-month average noted below, reflecting a mix shift in volume.

European Equities

The revenue capture for European Equities for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be 5.5 to 6.5 percent below the two-month average noted below, reflecting the net impact of volume-based tiers on March's higher volume.

Global FX

The revenue capture for Global FX for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be 1.0 to 2.0 percent below the two-month average noted below, reflecting the impact of higher volumes in March.

These expectations are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended March 31, 2020, will not differ materially from these expectations.

The following represents average RPC and met revenue capture based on a two-month and a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. The average RPC represents total transaction fees for C1, C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges and CFE recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period. For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to annual transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days. For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days. For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the product of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

(In Dollars unless stated otherwise) Two-

Months

Ended 1Q20 Guidance vs. Two-month Avg Three-Months Ended Product: Feb-20

Feb-20 Jan-20 Dec-19 Nov-19 Multi-Listed Options (per contract) $0.053 1.5 to 2.5% above $0.053 $0.051 $0.055 $0.055 Index Options (per contract) $0.764 1.5 to 2.5% above $0.764 $0.758 $0.766 $0.765 Total Options (per contract) $0.219 6.0 to 7.0% above $0.221 $0.215 $0.225 $0.224 Futures (per contract) $1.731 0.5 to 1.5% above $1.747 $1.779 $1.794 $1.788 U.S. Equities (per 100 touched notional value) $0.024 7.0 to 8.0% above $0.026 $0.025 $0.023 $0.020 European Equities (per matched notional value, bps) 0.255 5.5 to 6.5% below 0.255 0.256 0.248 0.243 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) $2.72 1.0 to 2.0% below $2.741 $2.787 $2.803 $2.818

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

