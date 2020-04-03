Anzeige
03.04.2020
BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (March 2020)

BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (March 2020)

PR Newswire

London, April 3

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

March 2020 Share Conversion
3 April 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the31 March 2020 Share Conversion Date:

135 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

39,140 USD to convert to GBP Shares


Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for March 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 March 2020.



Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

