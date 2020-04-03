Lake Charles, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) - Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB) announces that James Christopher LeDoux is the new CEO.

Mr. LeDoux explains that "Halberd is now current in its filings with the Colorado Secretary of State. The Colorado state filings include, as a prophylactic measure to assure a smooth transition to its new endeavor, a holding company reorganization. As such, Halberd Corporation as it is currently constituted, is the successor issuer, has a clean slate, is debt-free, with a subsidiary, Alaric Corporation, which is the former public company issuer, often called the predecessor issuer."

He went on to assure that the Company has commenced the process to become current in its reporting obligations to OTCMarkets.

Mr. LeDoux further stated, "These initial measures will enable Halberd to proceed with its pending transactions which we intend to announce within the next several days."

