Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 7.8349 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3957831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 56597 EQS News ID: 1015485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)