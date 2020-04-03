Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that discusses the impact of COVID-19 on supply chain and inventory management

The death toll due to coronavirus has crossed fifty thousand, and more than 1 million people have been tested positive, hence it is clear that we are about to face a huge economic crisis that is poised to impact supply chain functions adversely. Businesses across every industry must respond on multiple fronts to tackle the impact of coronavirus on their business operations. As such, supply chain optimization currently requires most of your undivided attention. Our experts have come up with a comprehensive portfolio of supply chain optimization solutions to help businesses tackle supply chain challenges and resume global operations.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Our supply chain optimization and inventory management solutions help in reducing complexity, downtime, and cost through automation, orchestration, and analysis of supply chain processes."

Four Methods of Supply Chain Optimization

1: Inventory control

2. Customer demand planning

3. Supplier inventory management

4. Implement automation of processes

To stay competitive businesses must carefully plan their supply chain operations by considering the challenges and diverse operating conditions in different markets.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

