Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting 03-Apr-2020 / 17:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting & Annual General Meeting arrangements in light of COVID19 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") together with the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements has today been posted to Shareholders who elected to receive them in hard copy form. The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-mee tings/year/2020 [1]) and in accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]: ? 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting ? Proxy Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting The announcement of the Company's 2019 results together with the publication of the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 03 March 2020 and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentatio ns/year/2020 [3] The AGM will take place at 9.30am on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 at the offices of the Company at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA. In light of the impact of COVID19 and following the introduction by the Government of compulsory measures prohibiting, amongst other things, public gatherings of more than two people, ("Stay at Home" rules) the Company intends to adopt the following approach to this year's AGM: ? The AGM is expected to be held with only two Directors or senior employees present, each of whom is either a shareholder, or a proxy or a corporate representative appointed by a shareholder. No other shareholder, proxy or corporate representative should attend the AGM in person. The chairman of the AGM will exercise his powers to exclude any person who attempts to do so, and they will not be permitted entry to the location of the AGM. ? All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll. Shareholders will still be able to vote in advance of the AGM by proxy. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy and he will vote in accordance with their instructions. You can vote by proxy online via the share portal at www.travisperkins-shares.com. Proxy forms may be downloaded from https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholdercentre/general-mee tings/year/2020 and once completed sent to our registrar, Link. ? Questions on the business of the meeting should be submitted in writing in advance, to the Company Secretary at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA or by email to cosec@travisperkins.co.uk. ? It is intended that a live audio feed of the AGM will be accessible to shareholders. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID19. Full details of the current AGM arrangements are set out in the Notice of AGM. Should any changes be made to those arrangements we will notify shareholders via RNS announcement and on the Company's website. The Company further announces that following the announcement on 20 March that the Company had paused the demerger of Wickes, Christopher Rogers will stand for re-election as a Director at the Company's forthcoming AGM. He also re-joins the Remuneration Committee, effective immediately. - ENDS - Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Robin Miller Justin Griffiths / James White 01604 503774 +44 (0) 207 2501446 cosec@travisperkins.co.uk justin.griffiths@powerscourt-group.com james.white@powerscourt-group.com ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 56650 EQS News ID: 1015597 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6fd7259e9736e9782bee35ca844401e&application_id=1015597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bb3b634fd60321fcb60dc9da4101f20b&application_id=1015597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad9696f2143ec0836453532f9cfc1c82&application_id=1015597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2020 12:49 ET (16:49 GMT)