Freedom Trail Foundation: Freedom Trail and Black Heritage Trail Bring History Into Homes Near and Far

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / The Freedom Trail® and Black Heritage Trail® have plenty of opportunities for everyone to keep learning and experiencing Boston's history remotely. To serve the public while spending time away from schools and work places, the Freedom Trail® official historic sites, Museum of African American History, and Freedom Trail® Foundation will continue to provide existing and have created new on-line distance learning resources to bring history into homes.

From virtual tours to hands-on-activities and contests, on-line exhibits and games, educator resource kits and classroom lesson plans, to an on-line collections catalogue and lectures, webinars and more, Boston's historic sites are committed to assisting people at home by providing free engaging materials for learners of all ages. In addition, the Freedom Trail® Foundation's This Day in History videos provides mini-history lessons 365 days per year and is offering the Hear History: Audio Guide of the Freedom Trail MP3 download, free for a limited time, for people to enjoy at home.

History organizations along Boston's iconic Freedom Trail and Black Heritage Trail will post daily about content and activities via their social media channels using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while their websites provide constant valuable resources. Additionally, the Freedom Trail Foundation has created a special website page with a list of distance learning resources to help teachers and parents teach their students and for those interested in knowing more about Boston's historic treasures and our country's history.

For more information, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org/distance-learning-resources

Freedom Trail Official Historic Sites' Resources

King's Chapel

King's Chapel History Program blog. Visit kings-chapel.org/historyblog for up to date blog posts and new online content and resources.

Women's History Month digital exhibit kings-chapel.org/womenshistory.html

Louisa May Alcott, Little Women, and King's Chapel - connections to the May and Alcott families content kings-chapel.org/mayfamilyhistory.html

Old South Meeting House and Old State House - Revolutionary Spaces

Revolutionary Cards and Descriptions introduction to Bostonians whose experiences were shaped by the American Revolution revolutionarycharacters.org/

Educator Resources (Boston Massacre curriculum guides) for families and Lesson Plan Kits to open discussions and learn more about the Boston Massacre

revolutionaryspaces.org/educator-resources/

(Former) Bostonian Society Online Collections Catalog immerse oneself in objects and manuscripts related to the history of Boston and the Old South Meeting House bostonhistory.org/collections-catalog

Paul Revere House

Education Resources - experience Paul Revere House exhibits online and tune into lectures, recorded by the Forum Network paulreverehouse.org/resources/

Paul Revere House Articles help discover the story and legacy of Paul Revere and his family

paulreverehouse.org/

Old North Church & Historic Site

Old North Church Classroom Lessons allows for teachers to integrate the stories of Old North Church into their American Revolution Curriculum.

oldnorth.com/classroom-lessons/

"The Messenger" history blog provides articles ranging in topics from the Amistad to the narratives of Harriet Jacobs to life in 18th-century Boston linking the past to the present themessenger.oldnorth.com/

This Old Pew contains brief articles about the stories of people who have owned Old North Church's pews throughout its history oldnorth.com/this-old-pew/

Still Standing: 300 Years of the Clough House - Immerse yourself in the story of the Clough House through this exhibit narrative. In the story of this small brick building, one can see the story of the North End and the importance of preservation.

oldnorth.com/still-standing-300-years-of-the-clough-house-at-old-north/

USS Constitution & USS Constitution Museum

Daily Live Digital Tours - 1:00 p.m. daily, a USS Constitution Active Duty Sailor will host a tour of the ship for viewers to learn from and engage with the "Old Ironsides" from afar. facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial/

USS Constitution Museum website has a host of online options to help engage with the stories of the USS Constitution. Their offerings include educator resources, digital collections, a museum blog, and hands-on activities families can do at home. ussconstitutionmuseum.org/

New interdisciplinary educator resource kits include primary sources, lesson plans, and at-home activities organized by major themes - Design and Construction, Life at Sea, Meet the Crew, War of 1812, and USS Constitution legacy. ussconstitutionmuseum.org/discover-learn/educator-resources/

A Sailor's Life for Me Launch April 1 - This dynamic online game and educator resource allows people of all ages to step into the shoes of an 1812 sailor and take on the tasks and challenges of life at sea, including scrubbing the deck, whacking rats in the hold, and sailing the ship at sea.

ussconstitutionmuseum.org/

"Old Ironsides" Activity Book invites young learners to explore the life of a young sailor on board USS Constitution during the War of 1812 from recruiting to battle to victorious homecoming. ussconstitutionmuseum.org/discover-learn/fun-games/

Hands-On Activities give step by step instructions from how to cook a sailor's meal to keeping a logbook, becoming a navigator to building USS Constitution with LEGO® bricks and more. ussconstitutionmuseum.org/discover-learn/fun-games/

Weekly LEGO® Contest

Families may participate in the weekly LEGO Ship Shape Competition via Facebook - on Mondays at 12:00 noon, a new contest will be posted with a Thursday 2:00 p.m. deadline (winners will be determined by online voting)

ussconstitutionmuseum.org/discover-learn/fun-games/

Engagefamilies.org features extensive research and strategies for family engagement for library and museum professionals.

Black Heritage Trail - Museum of African American History

Online Exhibit - details the life and legacy of the Abiel Smith School - the first public school created with the sole purpose of educating black children. maah.org/online_exhibit

Google Arts and Culture Exhibits invites visitors to take a Virtual Black Heritage Trail virtual tour and explore the "Freedom Rising" exhibit, which discusses Bostonian's fight for Civil Rights from the 1770s to the 1930s.

artsandculture.google.com/partner/museum-of-african-american-history-boston-nantucket

Freedom Trail Foundation Resources

This Day in History videos provide mini-history lessons for each day of the year by typing in the month and day into the search bar on the Foundation's YouTube page (Please Note: The videos describe American history and may need to be monitored before viewing with families). https://www.youtube.com/user/FreedomTrailBoston/search?query=TDIH

Hear History: Audio Guide of the Freedom Trail mp3 download, free for a limited time, for people to enjoy learning about the Freedom Trail official historic sites and more

www.dropbox.com/sh/f4lyqlojwggeumz/AAB0zVwHeP6zNzRjSovgldwha?dl=0

