Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien
ENTDECKT: Eine neue COVID-19 Kursrakete steht in den Starlöchern!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 939940 ISIN: NO0010031479 Ticker-Symbol: NBA 
Tradegate
03.04.20
16:17 Uhr
9,930 Euro
-0,012
-0,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DNB ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNB ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,660
9,804
21:37
9,668
9,792
21:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGON NV2,089-1,37 %
DNB ASA9,930-0,12 %