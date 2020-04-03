Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper Appoints CFO and Provides Updates Regarding COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX) ("Granite Creek") announces the appointment of Rebecca Moriarty of Malaspina Consultants Inc. ("Malaspina") as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Moriarty is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. As a senior member of the Malaspina team, she is focused primarily on the resource sector, drawing on her unique combination of technical and business accounting expertise with a degree in geology from Queens University and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Prior to joining Malaspina, Ms. Moriarty worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where she was a manager working exclusively with resource companies.

Malaspina is a leading Vancouver based financial consulting firm providing accounting and advisory firm providing accounting and outsourced finance solutions for high-growth companies, particularly in the resource sector. In addition to providing the Company with CFO services, Malaspina will also provide accounting and corporate advisory services as required. Ms. Rebecca Moriarty replaces Mr. Tim Thiessen, who has stepped down from his role as CFO for the Metallic Group companies, in order to concentrate on other opportunities.

Timothy Johnson, Granite Creek President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be working with Malaspina and recognize their provision of top quality, comprehensive accounting services as a good fit for Granite Creek. Ms. Moriarty will be assuming the role of CFO for the Company, supported by an experienced, dedicated team with extensive experience in the mining exploration sector. Granite Creek is very appreciative of the contributions Mr. Thiessen has made to the Company since its launch in 2018 and wish to extend our best wishes in his future pursuits."

Covid-19 Update

Based on guidelines from the World Health Organization, national governments and local communities, Granite Creek has implemented precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19. These measures include reducing travel and in-person meetings for all personnel. The Company is closely monitoring recommendations and guidance related to Corona virus for all of the communities in which we operate. Technical work on the Stu Copper-Gold project is ongoing, and the Company will provide further updates on operations and corporate developments in the coming weeks and months.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its 100%-owned Stu Copper-Gold project located in the Yukon's Minto Copper District. This 115 square kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto Copper-Gold Mine to the north and the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project to the south. The Stu project has excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek and the Stu Copper-Gold Project can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com

Website: www.gcxcopper.com

