Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Appoints CFO and Provides Update Regarding COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(USOTC:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or "Metallic") announces the appointment of Rebecca Moriarty of Malaspina Consultants Inc. ("Malaspina") as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Moriarty is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. As a senior member of the Malaspina team, she focuses on the resource sector, drawing on her unique combination of technical and business accounting expertise with a degree in geology from Queens University and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Prior to joining Malaspina, Ms. Moriarty worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where she was a manager working exclusively with resource companies.

Malaspina is a leading Vancouver based financial consulting and advisory firm providing accounting and finance solutions for high-growth companies, particularly in the resource sector. In addition to providing the Company with CFO services, Malaspina will also provide accounting and corporate advisory services as required. Ms. Rebecca Moriarty replaces Mr. Tim Thiessen, who has stepped down from his role as CFO for the Metallic Group companies to pursue other opportunities.

Greg Johnson, Metallic Minerals Chairman and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with Rebecca and the Malaspina team for our key accounting and financial services moving forward. We would like to express our thanks to Mr. Tim Thiessen for his service and contributions to the development of Metallic Minerals and the Metallic Group and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Covid-19 Update

Based on guidelines from the World Health Organization, national governments and local communities, Metallic Minerals has implemented precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19. These measures include reducing travel and in-person meetings for all personnel. The Company is closely monitoring recommendations and guidance related to Corona virus for all of the communities in which we operate. Metallic Minerals' technical work continues with the analysis and modelling of surface sampling, drilling and geophysics and the Company anticipates providing additional updates on progress from Keno Silver, La Plata and its other projects in the coming weeks.

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past-production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at our La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company continues to add new production royalties to its holdings in the Klondike gold district. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

