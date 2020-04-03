Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2020) -MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) ("MG" or the "Corporation") and DLP Resources Inc. are postponing the filing and preparation of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements, as a result of the impact caused by COVID-19, for the period ended January 31, 2020 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A"). In deciding to postpone the filing of the Interim Filings, the Company is relying upon the Canadian Securities Administrators' blanket relief, which, in light of recent developments relating to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and their impact on capital market participants, provides a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings normally required to be made by reporting issuers on or before June 1, 2020 under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Management does not anticipate the current COVID-19 pandemic to impact the filing of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, for the period ended April 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

MG Capital Corporation

DLP Resources Inc.

Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54114