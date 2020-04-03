Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday 30 April 2020 at 4am EDT, 9am BST, 6pm AEST. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 1pm BST, 10pm AEST.

Those wishing to participate should call:

From: United Kingdom 0800 358 6377 (toll free) US and Canada 800 239 9838 (toll free) Australia 1 800 573 793 (toll free) All other countries +1 323 794 2551 (this is not a toll free number) Conference ID 9138065

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/ir). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2019, Janus Henderson had approximately US$375 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

