International Liturgy Publications: ILP Announces How It's Tackling the Covid-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / As our nation continues to adapt to changes in our work, home, community and parish life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are reaching out to provide information on how we are responding to this emergency. ILP is first dedicated to protecting its employees and patrons by helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus through the use of a work from home protocol. We are also constantly implementing measures to help the parishes and people that we serve with creative solutions during this challenging time.

Although we are all working remotely in the immediate days ahead, we are still available via email, phone, or social media. Additionally, we are preparing a series of live broadcasts that you will be able to watch through YouTube or Facebook! If you have any questions, ideas or concerns, please reach out to us and let us know if there are other ways that we can be of service. We may not be in the office, but we continue to serve.

FREE RESOURCES FOR PARISHES: For parishes who have been forced to suddenly switch to streaming or recording for their gatherings, ILP has partnered with OneLicense.net to provide you with free licenses through April 15 to podcast, stream, and display our music. For churches who need recorded music for virtual Mass, ILP is offering free use through May 31st of a selection of MP3s, including time-honored hymns and broadly used selections from the ILP Library. Give us a call at (615) 599-4497 to gain access to use of these songs during your streams or podcasts. We will also be livestreaming songs as well as musical devotions and prayers multiple times a day on our Facebook and Youtube channels starting next week.

ILP stands ready to assist you in navigating this unprecedented interruption to our lives. Since its founding in 1977, ILP has been committed to supporting parishes and parish ministries by providing timeless sacred resources that represent the highest and best in praise of our God.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this uncertain time. Please stay safe and we will get through this together. May we all remember: Social distancing does not require spiritual distancing!

About ILP: International Liturgy Publications is a publisher of sacred resources that stands above others because of ILP's dedication to permanent, durable hymnals, Missals and worship aids of the highest quality, along with professional recordings and arrangements. ILP is committed to publishing content that is theologically, doctrinally and liturgically faithful, while preserving God's creation, respecting God's Word and promoting good Stewardship of the financial resources entrusted to the Church's care.

