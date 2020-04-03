Orange Belgium
- 1 Notice ENG Doc0094(OBEL newspaper version UK) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3afdd52c-bcfd-4f5e-bbf5-c87c07edb8c3)
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|23:17
|Orange Belgium: Notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders
|09.03.
|Orange Belgium launches new mobile portfolio: GO, introducing the first mobile family offer in Belgium
|Press releaseBrussels, 9th March 2020UNDER EMBARGO until 9/03/2020 11:00
Orange Belgium launches new mobile portfolio: GO, introducing the first mobile family offer in Belgium
Orange Belgium...
|07.02.
|Orange Belgium boosts its B2B offers by tripling the mobile data bundles
|Press releaseBrussels, February 7, 2020
Orange Belgium boosts its B2B offers by tripling the mobile data bundles
Orange Belgium strives to give more to its customers for the same price, be it...
|06.02.
|Orange Belgium: Continuous dynamic in retail service revenues fuelling solid EBITDAaL growth
|Press releaseEmbargo until February 6, 2020 at 7:00 amRegulated information
Financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2019
Continuous dynamic in retail service revenues fuelling...
|22.01.
|Orange Belgium: Orange Industry 4.0 Campus welcomes co-innovation of Port of Antwerp, Borealis, Covestro and other industrial partners, maximizing 5G potential in the port of Antwerp
|Press ReleaseBrussels, 22 January 2020
Orange Industry 4.0 Campus welcomes co-innovation of Port of Antwerp, Borealis, Covestro and other industrial partners, maximizing 5G potential in the port...
