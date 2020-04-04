Cyient to Partner with Hitachi Rail to Accelerate Signaling Technology Deployment

HYDERABAD, India, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it had signed an agreement with Hitachi Rail to deliver a series of project engineering services to support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signaling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity.

As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a Central Delivery Center for Hitachi Rail in India, and a Regional Center in the US. These centers will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi's global signaling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms. They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi's ATS product.

Cyient will combine its global footprint, scale, and deep domain experience of over 16 years with Hitachi Rail's vision and extensive technical expertise. The partnership will enable safer design and operations as well as ensure critical benefits to rail operators across the globe.

Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient, said, "We are excited to be working with Hitachi Rail and support them on critical, state-of-the-art signaling projects worldwide. This agreement is a reflection of Cyient's credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation and a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

