DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Rating Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Fitch Downgrades Ferratum to B+/Negative on Coronavirus Disruption 03-Apr-2020 / 20:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Fitch Downgrades Ferratum to B+/Negative on Coronavirus Disruption * Berlin, 3 April 2020 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) announces that Fitch Ratings has downgraded Ferratum Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the Long Term rating of senior unsecured notes issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH from 'BB-' outlook stable to 'B+'/RR4 on increasing coronavirus-related risks. The Outlook on Ferratum's Long-Term IDR is Negative. *About Ferratum Group:* Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 740,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com [1]. *Contacts:* IR@ferratum.com https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact [2] 03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 10587 Berlin Germany Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E-mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: SE0011167972 WKN: A2LQLF Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1015593 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1015593 03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fa5c737ea9db8fbd79f449420a64a54&application_id=1015593&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77d2da58a8cf33341df2025f7b208e56&application_id=1015593&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2020 14:30 ET (18:30 GMT)