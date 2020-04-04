EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Applauds Axia's New Medical Isolation Studio for Covid 19 Patients

EnerDynamic Applauds Axia's New Medical Isolation Studio for Covid 19 Patients

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce its partner Axia Materials ("AXIA") of South Korea along with their partner Dymaxon Inc. ("DYMAXON") has developed and is ready to deploy "The Quarantreat" Immediately Deployable Medical Isolation Studio as part of the suite of products that EHT announced on March 23, 2020 and March 27, 2020.

Since the release on March 27, 2020 inquiries for the product were overwhelming, DYMAXON had to shut down "its quarantreat.net" website and update it to handle the large volume of traffic. Please see the link below as the consortium is now ready to move ahead.

DYMAXON'S Immediately Deployable Medical Isolation Studios will have isolation rooms, negative pressure rooms and all required support systems for acute hospital care. The progressive, innovative composite material technology to be used will achieve airtight sealing, anti-bacterial/chemical resistance, R value > R35, and is fire retardant. Each unit will/can be designed to be relocatable or reusable for other applications such as affordable housing when the COVID-19 crisis is behind us, as we are being told that the global pandemic could have multiple waves before it comes to an end.

DYMAXON is expecting to have the first units ready for shipping in the next week. Initial production is expected to be over 300 units per month with a steady ramp up. Base units will start at US $35,000 which includes shipping from South Korea. EHT is pleased to be included in this project as a sales agent for the group in Canada, and will begin to assemble the units here in Canada in the near term. DYMAXON will also offer a unit with EHT's ENERTEC solar panels on the roofs of the units to provide green energy once we commence assembly in Canada and when solar panels can be shipped and assembled in Korea. Please contact EHT with required specifications and we can have a formal quote prepared.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "We are very pleased with our partners and all their efforts; these are trying times and we need to do everything we can to put this insidious COVID - 19 virus behind us."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

