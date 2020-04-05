RHI Magnesita: Refractory producer RHI Magnesita recorded revenues in 2019 2.92 bn (-6.5%) and a pretax profit of 200 mn (- 19%). Chief Executive Stefan Borgas said: "In 2019, RHI Magnesita has further demonstrated strong progress in executing our strategy, resolving previously identified operational issues and implementing the initiatives that will underpin our long-term growth. We have delivered a resilient financial performance in the year, despite difficult market conditions and lower raw material prices, particularly in our Steel Division in the second half." RHI has decided against a final dividend "to preserve financial flexibility". It paid a Euro 0.50 per share dividend for the first half of 2019.RHI Magnesita: weekly performance: -7.24% Erste Group: The management board of ...

