MEDIA RELEASE

First information on Q1 2020

The Geberit Group achieved solid net sales growth in the first quarter of 2020. Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 1.5%. In Swiss francs, a decrease of 3.9% was recorded. The COVID-19 pandemic started to have a negative impact in selected markets since the second half of March.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Geberit AG

Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona

T: +41 55 221 69 47

F: +41 55 221 67 47

corporate.communications@geberit.com

www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.