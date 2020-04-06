Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF), a global leader in testing and laboratory services, announces that its laboratories across the U.S.A., Europe and Asia are now providing a global service offer for testing, inspection and regulatory services focused on medical face masks, gloves and gowns, respiratory protective devices and equipment, its materials and components, as well as disinfectants and hand sanitizers, to serve the increasing demand caused by the severe coronavirus pandemic.

With a service offering that covers a scope spanning from product concept and risk assessment, Notified Body services, through chemical, biological, physical, mechanical or electrical testing, efficacy and performance evaluations and all the way down to product certification and quality controls, Eurofins strives to be the one-stop solution provider for its clients supplying PPEs and Medical Devices to the healthcare sector worldwide.

More information on this global service offer is available on https://www.eurofins.com/COVID-19-Global-Services

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international companies in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

