Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 625 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma setzt im Kampf gegen COVID-19 noch einen drauf +++ Lukrative Beteiligung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
06.04.20
09:32 Uhr
11,990 Euro
+0,065
+0,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,995
12,055
09:33
12,015
12,050
09:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2020 | 08:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Notice of Change to financial calendar

Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) will report its 1Q 2020 results on 7 May 2020. This recognises the impact of Covid-19, notably from remote working, on the 1Q reporting process.

The remainder of the 2020 financial calendaris unchanged, and may be found on www.equinor.com.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the continuing obligations.

Further information

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792

Press
Bård Glad Pedersen, Vice President, Media Relations,
+47 918 01 791

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

EQUINOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)